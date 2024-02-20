Burkina Faso - 1,269 Suspected Cases of Measles Detected

The ministry in charge of health has spoken of a possible measles epidemic in Burkina Faso as 2,190 suspected cases, including 960 confirmed and 5 deaths, were recorded in 2023. And from January 1 to February 10, 2024, i.e. in the 6th week of this year, there were 1,269 suspected cases of measles and four deaths.

The cases of this highly contagious disease were found in the districts of Boulmiougou and Bogodogo in the Center region, Ouahigouya in the North region, the Tougouri region in the center-north, and the districts of Solenzo and Boromo in the Boucle du Mouhoun.

Translated from fr.allafrica.com

Read the original FR article on Sidwaya .