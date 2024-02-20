Liberia: Veep Koung Stresses Need for Economic Corporation Among Nations

Share

Monrovia-Feb-19-TNR:Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has called on members of the South-South Cooperation Parliamentary Conference to foster economic cooperation among members states.

VP Koung said though it is imperative to recognize the significance of collaboration among nations in the Global South as a potent avenue for addressing the economic challenges faced by developing nations, concrete actions are essential to translate visions of South-South cooperation into reality and improve the livelihoods of people in that region.

Addressing members of the Parliament Conference on South-South Cooperation in Rabat, Morocco, Vice President Koungstressed that the concept of South-South Cooperation emerged from the recognition that mutual interests and endeavors are intertwined, thus compelling nations to collaborate closely to achieve common objectives.

VP Koung furthered, "As we navigate the economic landscape of the 21st Century, it is imperious that South-South cooperation transcends a mere rhetoric and transforms into tangible actions. Our focus must shift towards facilitating the exchange of resources, technology, and knowledge to promote trade and foster economic cooperation."

The Liberian Vice President then reminded the gathering that Liberia, guided by a foreign policy rooted in collaboration and mutual cooperation, has consistently championed the cause of South-South dialogue adding that national interests are best served through joint collaborations, committing to forging strong political and economic ties with fellow developing nations.

He also applauded the Moroccan Government for fostering strategic partnerships, political dialogue, and integration among nations.

"South-South Cooperation holds immense potential as a catalyst for political consolidation, peace, and security. By promoting cross-border investment and trade, we can reduce transaction costs, eliminate trade barriers, and deepen integration within our regions," VP Koung asserted.

Presenting Liberia's manifesto at the Parliamentary Conference, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung urged members of that august body to embrace emerging and non-traditional partners in quest for economic and social transformation.

He maintained that Liberia stands as a testament to the transformative power of South-South mechanisms describing Liberia as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

VP Koung called on global partners and nations from Africa, the Arab World, and Latin America to seize new opportunities and commit to partnerships that promote inclusive development. Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung spoke recently at program making the Parliamentary Conference on South-South Cooperation in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco.