Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 14 in Kaduna

Fourteen people have been abducted by gunmen in Amala-Dam village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

City & Crime reports that Amala-Dam shares a boundary with Janjala village along the River Gurara in Kagarko LGA.

A resident of Janjala, Usman Kabiru, who confirmed the abduction to our reporter through telephone on Monday, said the incident happened around 11pm on Saturday.

He said the bandits first invaded a herders' camp in Janjala and whisked away a 73- year-old man, Alhaji Dariye, before proceeding to Amala-Dam and abducting 13 people.

He added that the bandits struck after they got information that troops that were deployed to the area left after clearing the bandits' camps in the area.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, CSP Mansur Hassan, was yet to confirm the incident.