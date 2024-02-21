Nigeria: Ogun Demolishes Shanties Under Bridge

20 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has demolished all the shanties and makeshift structures under the Akute Bridge in the Akute area of Ifo LGA.

City & Crime learnt that the demolition also affected structures illegally erected along the fence of Zumuratul Primary School, Akute, with a warning to traditional rulers not to use their positions to illegally allocate spaces in their domains to traders.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Environment, Farook Akintunde, gave the warning when he led a task force on environmental compliance and enforcement to demolish the shanties and the makeshift structures. Akintunde said the demolition became necessary following a petition sent to the state government by the Anigilage Community Association and the management of Zumuratul Primary School on the illegal allocation of the spaces at the Akute Bridge and on the walls of the school by the traditional ruler of the area.

He said, "Aside from the environmental nuisances which they create, no government will fold its hands and watch a traditional ruler illegally allocate setbacks and open spaces to traders instead of him directing them to government designated markets," and warned the displaced traders not to go back to the recovered spaces.

The chairperson of Ifo LGA, Mrs Kikelomo Delano, thanked the state government for heeding the call of the community and the primary school, pledging that her council would enforce the no-trading order in the demolished areas.

