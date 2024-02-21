Nigeria: Don't Tamper With Emirate Law, Kano Assembly Urged

20 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The Kano State House of Assembly has been advised against tampering with the state emirate law.

This advice was contained in an open letter to the speaker of the house by the Advocacy Centre for Development, formerly known as Society and the Future.

The letter, signed by the centre's executive director, Ibrahim Yusuf, stated: "We operate precisely in the North Eastern states of Nigeria. We therefore write to inform you that we are disturbed by the persistent hullabaloo on the new emirates councils created in Kano, sometimes in 2019 by the former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

"Let me remind you that, all states in northern Nigeria are connected to Kano State, either directly or indirectly, and therefore all social, economic and political decisions in Kano State have a tendency to affect the residents of other states either positively or negatively.

"It is therefore for this reason, all residents of northern Nigeria have a moral right to speak about the happenings in Kano State by way of sharing their thoughts with a view to help in providing advice that could help in arriving at a sensible and wise decision.

"It is on this note, we wish to use this opportunity to draw your attention to the likely implications of responding to agitations to woo you and the House of Assembly, to abolish the additional emirates councils."

