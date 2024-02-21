Nigeria: Oyome Crowned 25th IBB Ladies Open Golf Champion

Defending champion, Evelyn Oyome of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Sunday emerged the champion of the 25th IBB Ladies Open Golf Championship in Abuja which ended in style.

Oyome who is an handicap six amateur golfer grossed 242 scores to outplay over 200 players took a four shots lead into the final day to retain the title she won last year.

"I am filled with joy for winning this tournament for the second time in a row. Though, it is my fourth time of winning golf titles. But defending the championship and winning it back to back is a great joy for me and I am happy I did it.

"The secret behind this win is that I have been playing golf handicap that I should play as a single digit repeatedly. So it's hard work that I have been doing for long time that is paying off. Once there is a good golf course where I can be able to exercise and play my game, I am good to go in any tournament in my category", Oyome who is also President, Ladies Golf Associations of Nigeria, LGAN said.

While Ugandan's Peace Kabasweka adjudged the Gross Runner Up with 249 scores, Grace Agbo of IBB International Golf and Country Club won the first runner up with 252 scores. Gloria Mbaguta of Uganda was the second runner up while Rita Izoge of Delta State occupied third runner up spot.

Handicap 20 Ugbegu Igho with a nett score of 218 emerged winner of the nett prize while Sandra Haruna finished second in that category.

In the same vein, an elated Lady Captain, Comfort Folashade Olateju described the event as memorable and a success.

"The championship has been a huge success. We started on tuesday, last week with the Pros, after which amateur golfers took over the stage. I thank God that there is no casualty. It is a big success ". Olateju said.

"After this, we will now focus on the Lady Captain day, this will round up my tenure as the Lady Captain for 2023-2024 year", she concluded.