Nigeria: NFF Gen SEC, Sanusi, Becomes Legend's Ryde Ambassador

E-hailing ride company, Legend's Ryde has appointed the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, MON as its Ambassador.

At a modest but colourful ceremony inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja yesterday, vice chairman of Legend's Ryde, Hajia Raolah Usman said the company opted for Dr. Sanusi based on the NFF scribe's high level of integrity, adorable character, charisma and excellent personality.

"We are convinced about the great mileage that Dr. Sanusi will bring to our organization and products as our ambassador. He is not only an eminent personality; he is a man of unblemished character with a great record of performance in office," Hajia Usman said.

The company's managing director, Mohammed Mustapha explained the company's operations: "Legend's Ryde has 99.9% Google location accuracy. "We have partnership with 10 restaurants for now so you can book your meal and order a ride to bring it to you. We are also the first ride company to institute a pension plan for our drivers; your pension starts the minute you begin to ride our car and you can collect it after six months."

Legend's Ryde has also decided to give back to the society by offering free ambulance and fire-fighting services to the general population.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sanusi said he was "highly excited" and attributed the honour to the good outing of the Super Eagles at the recently-concluded 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d'Ivoire, where the team finished as runners-up in the 24-nation tournament.