Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct 9 Jehovah Witnesses in Kogi, Demand N30m Ransom

20 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Lokoja — Nine travellers on Kabba-Lokoja Road in Kogi State have been kidnapped.

Those kidnapped include two women, four men and two female students.

The incident occured last Saturday about 4:30p.m., when tahe passengers who were travelling from Kabba to Lokoja for a church convention were stopped and whisked into the bush.

The victims, who were all members of the Jehovah Witness, were said to have taken off from the Kingdom Hall in Kabba.

Husband to one of the victim, Mr. Elupo Eliazer, said the kidnappers have made contact with the family with their demands.

He said: "They called to demand first for N30 million but later reduced it to N2.6 million after negotiation.

"My wife and I were travelling to attend our church convention scheduled for Lokoja, but I decided to follow a different vehicle as the Toyota bus could not contain all of us, else I would have been in the car with her."

Eliazer, who is a Person With Disability said the vehicle his wife travelled with was ahead of the one he was in but all the occupants of the bus were already marched in to the bush before the vehicle he boarded got to the spot."

He said the kidnappers had warned them not to inform or involve the police.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, when contacted promised to find out and get back with the details later. He was, however

