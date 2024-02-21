Nigeria: Food Security - Customs Pledges to Accelerate War Against Smuggling of Nigeria's Grains

21 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria Nigeria Customs Service says it is determined to intensify efforts to curtail the menace of illegal exportation of Nigeria's grains to other African countries to ensure adequate food security for citizens.

Zonal Coordinator Zone B of the service, Ify Ogbudu, disclosed this when she paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace.

She pledged the service's support in ensuring the 42,000 metric tons of grains approved for distribution by the Federal Government reached those in need as directed.

The zonal coordinator solicited the support of the emir over the critical roles of the Customs Service in fast-tracking the government's commitment to poverty alleviation and food security.

Earlier, the emir expressed appreciation for the service's efforts in safeguarding the country's economic integrity, in spite of numerous challenges.

He urged customs officers to maintain diligence in their service to the nation and advised them to exhibit compassion towards the local traders who might act based on ignorance.

He stressed the importance of enlightenment and community engagement in curbing breaches.

He pledged the emirate's support in facilitating legitimate trade.

The emir commended the progress made in reducing disputes between traders and customs officials through stakeholder engagements.

He also expressed appreciation for the ongoing enlightenment initiatives to support local traders and businessmen in pursuing lawful trade. (NAN)

