Nigeria: Attacks - Benue Security Council Issues Two Weeks Ultimatum to Herdsmen

21 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Security Council has issued a14-day ultimatum to all those engaged in open grazing in the state to desist.

The Council also ordered all armed herdsmen in the state to leave in their own interest.

This was contained in the resolution of the Council at the end of its meeting held in Makurdi and presided over by Governor Hyacinth Alia, which had in attendance heads of military and para-military formations in state, traditional and religious leaders, as well as top government functionaries that are members of the Council.

Reading the resolution which was signed by Governor Alia, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula pointed out that the resolutions were reached to be implemented to ensure peace in the state.

The Council cautioned that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 was still in force and should be respected by all.

Similarly, "Armed herders/invaders to immediately leave Benue State. Those who invited the armed herders/invaders to immediately desist from such act.

"Those operating open grazing within the State are given two weeks' ultimatum with effect from 21st February, 2024 to desist.

"A seven-man committee is set up to ensure the enforcement of the ultimatum given. And security agencies, traditional rulers and the general public should intensify efforts and uncover for prosecution any person in the habit of collaborating/inviting armed herders into the State.

"Council is urging the general public to remain calm and security conscious as the State Government is making every conceivable effort to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the State.

"Council also reviewed the hardship and looming food insecurity in the Nation and urged the people of Benue State to remain calm as efforts are being put in place to ameliorate the situation."

