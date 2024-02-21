Liberia: Finance Minister Holds Crucial Talks With IMF Mission

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima S. Kamara, has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist in identifying national issues affecting macroeconomic stability to enhance the well-being of Liberians across all government sectors.

Liberia, a nation striving to rebuild its economy, confronts numerous challenges on its journey to sustainable development. The interaction between the IMF delegation and the Liberian finance minister underscores the importance of international support and collaboration in addressing these obstacles.

Minister Kamara made these remarks on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, during a courtesy visit by an IMF Review Mission led by the Deputy Director of the African Department, Mr. Montfort Mlachila, to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The meeting aimed to pinpoint key hurdles impeding the country's economic growth and to devise potential solutions.

According to Minister Kamara, by identifying national development issues, both teams can collaborate effectively to enhance national development and growth across all sectors of the economy.

He emphasized the significance of the mission's visit, particularly amidst the government's new development plans aligned with President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's ARREST Agenda.

Kamara praised the IMF for its role as a strategic partner over the years, supporting and executing impactful development projects nationwide.

"This visit reflects our shared commitment to achieving macroeconomic stability in the nation," he stated.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director of the African Department, Mr. Mlachila, stated that his team's visit aimed to review recent developments in Liberia and engage with the new government on programs to address major challenges.

Mr. Mlachila expressed readiness for productive collaboration with the government, asserting that they are prepared to support the country's development plans in various capacities.

He revealed that the team intends to meet with stakeholders from ministries, agencies, the Central Bank governor, and the private sector to foster comprehensive engagement.