Namibia: Remembering Geingob

These are some of your reactions to the death of president Hage Geingob, as well as your memories of the statesman:

"I'd like to share some beautiful moments of our late president visiting my father, Jafet Hellao. He came unannounced on a Sunday in April 2015. He told my dad he was coming straight from Inner City Lutheran Church. His presence lit up everyone's faces as they were in shock, and people could not stop taking pictures of them. He was accompanied by the first lady at the time, Monica Geingos." - Shared by Hellao's son, Rudolf Cloete

"When a leader is mourned by the poor, the elderly, the destitute, then he was the people's person - a true servant of the people."

- Liberty Nyanhongo

"Dr Hage Geingob, president of the Republic of Namibia, was one of a kind. I love the fact that he was a cheerful leader, full of vibes, and he never discriminated. I remember being asked a question at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on who the prime minister was, and I answered it correctly, and that was during his time as prime minister (I won a pen and a cap) . . . Not to forget he was the first president I voted for, and I was very proud since it was my first time. May his peaceful soul find peace in heaven. "

- Ruth Shipateko

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the entire nation. We cherish and treasure the memories we have while under your leadership, Dr Hage G Geingob. He was an upright leader. May his soul rest in eternal peace. "

- Lydia Thomas

"The loss of our president, Dr Hage, has made a profound impact on all of us. He was a man of all, a good leader, and he particularly enjoyed dancing, as I vividly recall from the first day we met at a Swapo rally. His infectious energy, dancing to Ndilimani music, chanting 'omake omake', remains a cherished memory. Even during challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic, he maintained his friendly demeanour, urging us to wear masks with humour. He was not just a leader, but also a joke lover and a sport enthusiast. His absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt. My heartfelt condolences go out to the first lady, his children, family, and the entire Namibian nation. Dr Hage will be deeply missed."

- Aina Shekeya

"To my beloved president Hage Geingob,

You have been a beacon of leadership, guiding our nation with wisdom and grace. Your dedication to serving the people has been unwavering, and your tireless efforts have brought about positive change in our society.

Your vision for a better future has inspired countless individuals, and your ability to unite people from all walks of life is truly remarkable. Your compassion and empathy have touched the hearts of many, and your commitment to justice and equality has made a lasting impact.

You have faced numerous challenges with resilience and determination, always putting the needs of the people first. Your unwavering commitment to upholding the values of our nation has been a source of inspiration for us all.

Thank you, dear president, for your unwavering dedication, your tireless work, and your unwavering commitment to making our nation a better place. Your legacy will forever be remembered, and your impact will continue to shape the future for generations to come.

With deepest gratitude and admiration."

- Ipwaakena Peter

"In remembrance of the late president of Namibia, I honour his dedication to the betterment of this country and its people. His leadership and vision have left an indelible mark on the nation, and his presence at the church was testament to his commitment to personal faith and spiritual values. His gracious and amiable nature brightened the church congregation, and his humility and kindness resonated with all who had the privilege of meeting him.

One of my favourite scriptures that reminds me of his legacy is from Micah 6:8: 'He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.' This verse encapsulates the essence of the late president's character and the values by which he lived.

His legacy as a leader who sought unity and progress for Namibia will forever be remembered. May his spirit continue to inspire us all to work towards the ideals of peace, unity and compassion that he embodied. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this time of loss."