Liberia: State Prosecutors Drop All Charges Against 'Prophet Key' to the Dismay of Amb. Endee

Monrovia — Government lawyers prosecuting 'Prophet Key' on behalf of Cultural Ambassador Juli Endee has withdrawn all charges filed against 'Prophet Key' at the Monrovia City Court.

Four weeks ago, Cultural Ambassador Endee had filed a lawsuit against 'Prophet Key,' who accused her on a live broadcast on Facebook of having affairs with government officials.

Prophet Key was arrested following the lawsuit last Friday, but in a surprising turn, the charges against him were withdrawn on February 20, 2024.

According to court records, Madam Endee's lawyers wrote to the court through her lawyers, entering a plea of noli prosequi on charges of Criminal Coercion, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct against Defendant Yeazeahn AKA Prophet Key due to insufficient evidence to prosecute, with the possibility of refiling if necessary.

Monrovia City Court Judge Ben Barco accepted the request and dismissed the case.

The prosecution was represented by Cllr. Swahilo Sesay, acting County Attorney for Montserrado, Atty. Young, and Cllr. Joseph Sammy, while Prophet Key was represented by Atty. Senwar Fallah and others.

On February 19, 2024, Endee's lawyers requested that the popular Social Media Talkshow host, Nayaborqua Oldpa Yeazeahn AKA Prophet Key, be restricted from leaving Liberia until legal issues surrounding him are addressed amicably.

The application for Prophet Key's travel restriction was made by the Prosecution Lawyers representing Endee when the social media talk show host appeared at the Monrovia City Court on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The prosecution urged the court to require Prophet Key to present his travel documents while the trial is ongoing. They had earlier requested the court to issue a Writ Ne Exeat Republica to prevent Defendant Yeazeah AKA Prophet Key from leaving the country, a request the court has yet to grant.

Prophet Key had easily filed a Recognizance Bond at the Monrovia City Court when he was arrested and brought before its jurisdiction based on a writ filed against him by Endee.

The court acknowledged the prosecution's request to impose travel restrictions on Yeazeahn AKA Prophet Key, ordering him to File Criminal Insurance Bond.

On Monday, February 19, the prosecution requested the court to rescind the bond and mandate Prophet Key to file a Criminal Insurance Bond, a request granted by Judge Ben Barco.

Prophet Key's lawyer, Atty. Samwar Fallah, informed reporters that his client had until Tuesday, February 20, at 1:00 P.M. to file said bond. He noted that the counts in the lawsuit filed against his client were misdemeanor offenses whose bond may not exceed US$4,000 (Four Thousand USD), stating that his client has property values that can fulfill this requirement.

Fallah lamented that his client had initially been granted a bond by an insurance company, but the company later revoked it before the case.

He alleged that Endee seeks to maintain her position as Cultural Ambassador by engaging in a similar manner with the current administration under President Joseph N. Boakai.

Prophet Key claimed that Endee is currently involved with the Unity Party Secretary General, Amos Tweh, to secure her position.

However, Endee sued Prophet Key with charges of criminal coercion, menacing, and disorderly conduct, alleging that he threatened her on his social media talk show, causing her fear and intending to subject her to public ridicule and shame.

Endee further stated that Prophet Key's actions were criminal, illegal, and unconstitutional, leading to a writ of arrest against him.

Endee appeared before the Monrovia City Court on February 5, 2024, and lodged a complaint against Prophet Key, alleging that he intentionally and willfully spread false information about her character on social media in December 2023.

Endee requested the court to hold Prophet Key liable for damages, including general damages not less than US$5,000,000.00 (Five Million United States Dollars), punitive damages of US$300,000.00, and attorney fees of US$250,000.00.

The case was brought before Magistrate L. Ben Barco of the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice.