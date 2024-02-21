Guinea Junta Dissolves Interim Government

21 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

The presidency's secretary-general, Amara Camara, in a video released late on Monday, said directors of Cabinet, secretary generals and their deputies would be in charge until a new government was formed.

The junta in Guinea has dissolved the interim government in the West African country saying it will appoint a new administration, Aljazeera reported.

The presidency's secretary-general Amara Camara, in a video released late on Monday, said directors of the cabinet, secretary generals and their deputies would be in charge until a new government was formed.

The junta also instructed security agencies to "seal" all the country's borders until government ministries have been fully handed over to the junta.

The dissolved government was led by Bernard Goumou, who was appointed prime minister by coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, BBC reports.

No reasons were given for the dissolution of the government.

The military seized power in 2022 promising to hand over to a civilian government by the end of 2024.

The military first took power in 2021, deposing the country's first democratically elected president, Alpha Conde, who sought to take a third term.

This is happening at a critical time in West Africa's history marked by coups and withdrawals from the subregional bloc, ECOWAS.

The coups have received widespread condemnation from the international community.

