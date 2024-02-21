West Africa: Elumelu to Address 2024 Ecowas Mining Forum in Cotonou

20 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, would give the keynote address during the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the ECOWAS Mining and Petroleum Forum (ECOMOF 2024).

Scheduled to take place at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou, Benin from February 22 to February 24, 2024, Africa's Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has also been announced as the official sponsor

The regional event is expected to see a large gathering of key players and stakeholders in the mining and petroleum sectors of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and as the financial institution of choice, with presence in 20 African countries and active involvement in major continental development projects, UBA is the preferred partner for the event, underlining the bank's commitment to the growth of mining and Petroleum industry in the sub-region but to the whole not African economic development.

Elumelu who doubles as Chairman of Transcorp Group, with extensive interests in energy and power, will be speaking on the theme: "Geo-extractive Resources and Technologies: what pooling strategies for Value Creation in West Africa"

His speech is expected to highlight UBA's increasing effort to support and develop the African continent through strategic investments in the key sectors of mining and petroleum.

