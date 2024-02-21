Nigeria: How Cooking With Charcoal, Firewood Affects Women's Health - Nccc

The National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) has said aside from the dangers of deforestation and climate destruction, use of firewood and charcoal for cooking has direct effects on the health of women.

The Director General of the council, Salisu Dahiru, stated this in Kaduna while addressing women at a sensitisation programme for women on Save80 clean cookstoves.

Dahiru however said the federal government through the NCCC was partnering with a German non-profit organisation, Atmosfair, in the production of Stove80 which will reduce cost of cooking energy, improve women's health and protect the environment.

Dahiru said, "One of the heaviest activities of man that is responsible for releasing the gases responsible for global warming and climate change is dependence on firewood for cooking.

"In an attempt to reduce this dependence on fire wood, we partnered with Atmosfair to bring this stove that is called Stove80 so that more women would access it.

"Cooking with firewood and charcoal-emitted gas has negative effects on the climate, causes deforestation and affects women's health directly."

He however explained that the NCCC had encouraged Atmosfair to partner with the banking institutions to make the stoves affordable on a higher purchase rate for over a year.

Chairman of Advisory Board, Atmosfair Germany, Faruk Malami, said the stove would address deforestation, improve women's health and reduce the cost for energy.

He urged participants to give opportunities and support the initiative so as to tackle climate change collectively.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Patience Fakai who was represented by Mr Nuel Bally, said a report on the programme would be presented to Governor Uba Sani, adding that the governor was interested in issues related to climate change.