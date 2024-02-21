Nigeria: Spiro Expands to Nigeria, Pioneers Ev Motorbikes in Ogun

Spiro, Africa's largest electric vehicle (EV) player, has announced its expansion into Nigeria, introducing innovative electric bikes and advanced battery swapping technology in Ogun State.

The organisation said the development is coming after more than 12,000 electric bikes are already deployed across Africa, and just 4 months after a presidential launch in Kenya.

The electric vehicle player is partnering with the Ogun State government in taking decisive steps to embrace electric mobility, starting with the deployment of Spiro's innovative electric bikes.

"This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability across the state," Lee Breheny,

Head of Corporate Communications and Brand at Africa Transformation and Industrialisation Fund, said in a statement made available to Daily Trust.

"To ensure the adaptability of electric bikes to local conditions, comprehensive test drives have been conducted in Abeokuta, focusing on rough terrain. These efforts, coupled with a widespread sensitisation campaign involving transport unions, commercial riders, and the Ministry of Transport, underline the commitment to a smooth transition to electric vehicles (EVs)," Breheny said.

He also disclosed that, "To support the adoption of electric bikes, 13 swap stations have been established in pilot areas, with a goal to expand to 250 stations across Ogun State within six months.

"The launch in Ogun State is particularly exhilarating, a first step in our ambitious plans to electrify Nigeria, Africa's largest market. We have a collective vision to enhance the quality of life through sustainable transportation, making clean energy and sustainable transportation a reality for all Africans," Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro, was quoted to have said.