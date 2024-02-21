Nigeria: Hardship - APC Workers Mull Protest

20 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Staff on the payroll of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across different departments at its national secretariat in Abuja have threatened to embark on a protest if their welfare is not taken care of amidst the economic hardship in the land.

The staff are specifically asking the party's top echelon to make provision for their housing and other allowances, stressing that the economic situation of the country is not favourable to them.

One of them who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity said the party's executive members have left them to suffer, while they take humongous amounts of money as salaries and allowances.

He said, though the party led by Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commenced payment of N35,000 provisional wage award to them in January 2024, it would end in June, hence their demand for stable welfare packages.

But when contacted for comments, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said, "Those matters I don't really discuss them. As you can see, there are many important things to discuss; at the national level, in Edo State. We are battling with all that. So, any in-house matters are not my focus right now."

