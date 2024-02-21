Nigeria: Communities Reject Relocation of Delta Varsity's Faculties

Tension has mounted in lsoko North and South local government areas of Delta State over the move by Governing Council of Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro to relocate some of its faculties to Orerokpe, Okpe local government area.

The Faculties of Social Sciences and Management are slated to be moved to Orerokpe, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's community.

The council claimed that the directive came from the governor.

A pressure group, Ozoro Positive Voice, (OPV), has condemned the Governing Council's decision led by Ambassador Godson Echegile, the chairman.

The group's leader, Dr Enahoro Michael said, "Historically, Ozoro and Orerokpe are brothers, as they are children of same parents, as such an Ika man cannot come to divide us for his personal acrimony and benefits."

Enahoro called on the governor to drop the resolution of the governing council on the relocation plan in order to save people's investments in the town and avoid total collapse of the newly established institution.

In the same vein, the former chairmen, Isoko South and Isoko North of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Council, Hon P. O. Oju, in separate press statements, said the governor "should do a re-think his plan to kill Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, which corpse he wants to bury at Orerokpe, his hometown to create the impression that he loves his people.

"The good people of Orerokpe, Urhobo people the closest to Isoko people and the peace-loving people of Delta State should without delay advise my amiable governor for whom I almost lost my life mobilising people to vote for him as my PDP candidate to go back to history and copy what former governor James Ibori did when he wanted to establish Oghara Polytechnic.

"He did not kill Ogwashi and Ozoro Polytechnics which were almost dying, he revived them and established the Oghara Polytechnic. There was jubilation in the whole of Delta State.

"Governor Sheriff Oborevwori should not create unnecessary tension in Delta State in his time for people in Isoko to pass a vote of no confidence on PDP, our political party.

"It is my sincere and honest advice that the governor should have listening ears and do his PDP members in Urhobo, Isoko and the whole of Delta State proud. I won't stop advising until the right thing is done", the statement added.