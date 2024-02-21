Nigeria: Prudential Zenith Life Commits to Inclusion, Social Responsibility

Prudential Zenith Life, as a symbol of its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, marked the International Day of Disability by partnering Bethesda School of the Blind, Lagos and Modupe Cole Memorial Treatment Childcare Home School in Akoka, Lagos.

The aim, according to the firm, was to extend support through donations of food and toiletries to the disabled persons.

The event saw Prudential Zenith Life staff coming together to show solidarity with the students and residents of both institutions. Through engaging interactions, volunteers from Prudential Zenith Life fostered a sense of inclusivity and understanding, creating a warm and welcoming environment for all.

In addition to the personal connections made, Prudential Zenith Life also provided essential supplies and resources to Bethsaida School of the Blind, enhancing the learning environment for visually impaired students.

The gesture was met with heartfelt gratitude from both the school administration and the students themselves.

This initiative by Prudential Zenith Life on the International Day of Disability underscores the company's steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity and social responsibility. It serves as a testament to the company's ethos of being protectors of every life and partners for every future.

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Ltd (PZL) is a subsidiary of Prudential Plc., established in 2017 when Prudential Plc acquired a 51 per cent holding in Zenith Life Insurance. Prudential Plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 23 markets across Asia and Africa (at 31 December 2022).