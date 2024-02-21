Nigeria: Hardship - PDP Backs Own Governors, Says Tinubu Overwhelmed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government for attacking governors elected on PDP platform for speaking out against the failures of President Bola Tinubu and the APC government which have plunged Nigerians into excruciating suffering.

The PDP restated that APC and Tinubu's administration are responsible for the current biting economic hardship and surging wave of insecurity across the country, adding that they are "completely overwhelmed and lack the capacity and competence to lead a nation like Nigeria."

PDP governors have, for the past week, been locked in a back and forth with the federal government and APC leadership over the hardship in the country. While the governors asked Tinubu and the APC-led government to resign if they are overwhelmed by the job, the latter lambasted the governors for not living up to their responsibilities.

Joining the heated debate, PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said "By seeking to allocate President Tinubu's statutory duties to State Governors, the APC has unambiguously admitted that it foisted on Nigerians an incompetent President who cannot guarantee security and whose administration has devastated our national economy resulting in extreme hunger, hopelessness and desperation as evident in the protests, agitation and rising spate of suicide across the country.

"Every Nigerian is lamenting the terrible situation which President Tinubu's ill-informed and ill-implemented policies have brought upon the nation.

"President Tinubu is directly in charge of security and the national economic policies including administration of petroleum resources as Minister of Petroleum Affairs; other national revenues and cannot transfer his incompetence and failure to other Tiers of Government which have no control over national security, fiscal and monetary policies, which mismanagement by President Tinubu's government has crippled our economy.

"Moreover, State Governors have no control over the pervading corruption and continuing monumental treasury-looting under President Tinubu who has failed to take concrete measures to curb the malaise.

"It is an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians that instead of charging the government it formed to live up to its billings, the APC is seeking a sordid and depraved approach to divert public attention from its failures.

"From its diversionary statement, it is clear that the APC is jittery and afraid that it has been exposed following revelations and reports in the public space that its leaders are involved in multiple scams and fraudulent deals through which they continue to siphon funds meant for the wellbeing of the people resulting in the unbearable hardship being experienced by Nigerians today."

PDP added that the complicity of the APC leaders informs why they have remained silent in the face of the incompetence, monumental treasury-looting and corruption in the Tinubu administration.

"Our Party counsels President Tinubu and the APC to face their self-inflicted woes and heed the patriotic call of the PDP governors who are providing quality leadership with life-enhancing projects and programmes in their various States in line with the people-oriented manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.

"It is evident today across Nigeria that it is only PDP governors and other PDP elected public officials that are commissioning legacy and life-enriching projects and programmes with which they are repositioning their States and various constituencies into Oases of Development.

"Nigerians should therefore continue to hold the APC and President Tinubu solely responsible for the suffering which they face. The PDP will not hesitate to name APC leaders allegedly involved in the continuing treasury-plundering as the APC must not be allowed to "grab, snatch and run" with our national patrimony at the expense of millions of our citizens," the PDP said.