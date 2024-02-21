Nigeria: Rising Wave of Kidnappings in Cross River

Since assumption of office as the state governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu assured people of his willingness to prioritise security. Unfortunately, the administration has failed to match words with action. Six months into office, tales of insecurity are still being told on daily basis.

The worst scenario has been a series of attacks launched against Nigerians travelling along the now dreaded Ikom-Ogoja Katsinala federal Highway, where much havoc has been wrecked on travellers making use of the road to find their way to Katsinala from Cross River State.

One of the affected communities attacked at different times, situated along that highway is Nde community in Ikom LGA in Cross River State.

Two months ago, residents of Nde 3 Corners Community suffered several attacks by kidnappers, with some persons losing their lives. Oftentimes, kidnapped victims were taken into the forest with ransom paid by their families before their release. The situation has brought agony, pain and economic hardship among those who reside within the community and travellers making use of that road.

Two months ago, four community members were abducted by kidnappers, with a youth leader Mr Akpang Ayambem, killed during one of the attacks on the eve of New Year.

Another incident that shocked residents of the state was the Kidnapping of APC Chairman ( Ikom Chapter) Mr. Mathew Egomo, who was abducted alongside his little son and was forced to pay N5million ransom before his release.

A medical practitioner was also shot dead by kidnappers a few kilometres away from Nde 3 Corners, while attempting to escape from the kidnappers den in a thick forest located along Ikom-Ogoja Katsinala Highway.

Lamenting on the issue, Media officer to Ikom Paramount Ruler, Mr. Owan Perry, called for proactive measures from security agents, especially men of the Nigerian Army whose base is located some kilometres away from the flashpoint.

Abente community leader, Mr. Awor Cletus, also canvassed for collaborative efforts between the vigilante groups and security agencies in the state, to look for useful information that can lead to arrest of those behind the kidnappings along the highway.

In his remarks, Lance Corporal Samson Egom, (Rtd), called for quick intervention from both state government and leadership of hunters association in the state, to seek for information regarding those behind the kidnappings along Ikom-Ogoja Katsinala federal Highway so that they can be arrested and tried by the court of law.