Nigeria: Firm Raises Awareness On Affordable, Sustainable Housing

ISHI Homes is raising awareness on the importance of affordable and sustainable housing in communities nationwide.

To this end, it has signed a popular Nollywood Actress, Ariyo Oluwakemisola, (KEMITY) as the company's official Ambassador.

The accomplished actress, known for her talent and philanthropic efforts, is expected to work closely with ISHI Homes to raise awareness on sustainable housing nationwide.

ISHI Homes is a leading provider of high-quality and affordable housing. Kemity signed a one-year contract with the real estate company yesterday in Lagos.

Kemity brings onboard a passion for supporting communities in need and a dedicated commitment to social causes. Her involvement with ISHI Homes is expected to further advance the company's mission of providing safe, comfortable, and affordable housing options for individuals and families.

Commenting on this development, the chief executive officer (CEO) of ISHI Homes, Otunba Olayinka Ilufoye said.

welcome Kemity as our Ambassador. Her dedication to positively impacting the world aligns perfectly with our company values. We believe that by working together, we can create even greater change and help more people in need of secure and stable housing."

As an Ambassador for ISHI Homes, he stressed that, Kemity will participate in various outreach programmes, public speaking engagements, and media campaigns to bring attention to the critical need for affordable housing.

Additionally, she will work directly with the company's team to develop strategies that support the expansion of the organization's reach and the impact it can make in communities nationwide.

"I am honoured to join forces with ISHI Homes as their Ambassador. I believe that everyone deserves access to safe and affordable housing, and I am committed to using my platform to support this important cause. I look forward to working with ISHI Homes and leveraging our collective efforts to create positive change for those in need," said Kemity.

ISHI Homes is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families by offering secure and comfortable housing options that are affordable and sustainable.