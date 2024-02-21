Nigeria: Filmmakers Ask Youths to Embrace Opportunities in Nollywood

Nigeria filmmakers have advised teeming unemployed youths to embrace opportunities abound in the Nigerian film industry to become self-employed.

They made the call in an interview on the sidelines of the Inside Nollywood international film festival and awards in Abuja.

Ace filmmaker and founder of Inside Nollywood, Muoma Obinna, said INIFFAA is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of African creative minds in the entertainment industry.

He said that as Nigerian youths grapple with unemployment, the film industry was a viable option that could create jobs and make people self-employed if only the youths could tap into it.

He emphasized that the festival aims to foster collaboration, celebrate cultural diversity, and promote the advancement of African cinema on the global stage.

"INIFFAA 2024 is a testament to the growth and creativity of Nollywood over the past decades.

."It is a celebration of how Inside Nollywood has evolved and how the narratives of Nollywood over the years has shaped our society as we honour those that have made this possible.

"INIFFAA 2024 promises to be a celebration of outstanding Nollywood films, providing a coveted platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to gain recognition for their remarkable contributions.

"It will present a lot of conversations concerning the creative economy, and I implore the public and anybody that is interested in the entertainment business to come join us at this event," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, commended the organisers for holding the event in the FCT as part of efforts to bring more film business here.

"Some 20 years ago it was not like this; but today Abuja has become a choice film shooting location, with Cinemas and film festivals and that will bring economic benefits,"he said.

Fidelis Duker, founder of Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF), a foremost film festival in Nigeria, said INIFFAA was an immense contribution towards showcasing business opportunities that abound in the Nigerian film industry.

All over the world, film festivals are for connection, collaborations and for the celebration of creativity which brings economic growth.

"That is why we have been saying that governments at all levels should support events like this because of their economic benefits.

"This festival will bring people from different places who will take local transport, lodge in hotels and eat food, and that will generate money for people doing business here," he said.