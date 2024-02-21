Nigeria: Glo Introduces 'SME in a Box' for Business Ease

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has introduced an all-in-one bundle, SME In A Box, to connect, grow and enhance the productivity of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Glo SME In A Box parades bundled solutions for all the major communication and technology requirements of SMEs in the country. It offers, among other benefits, professional website creation, customised Email setup and business tools (Social Media Integration, free social media advertising) as one bundle to customers. With this, SMEs can avoid engaging multiple partners to meet their needs.

It is also bundled with voice and data bouquets to enable SMEs conduct their business operations with ease and can be accessed for as low as N20,000 for a yearly package.

In a press release Globacom said the product "is highly customisable and flexible to use because it allows anyone with basic computer skills to establish online business presence and set up business-support tools within 30 minutes. It helps right from purchasing a domain to professional website creation, accounting payroll, CRM and inventory management."

The statement expressed regret that less than 5 percent of SMEs currently use Information Communication Technology (ICT) for their business operations or have a visible online presence, adding that due to the low technology knowledge of most SME owners, the SME In A Box would be a great tool to boost productivity.

With Glo SME In A Box, "customers can bring credibility and expand the reach of their business with the help of established business supporting tools and mediums. Glo SME In A Box is a complete bundle addressing the needs of growing and upcoming entrepreneurs through one single solution," Globacom affirmed.

Businesses wishing to enjoy the benefits of the product are required to log on to the dedicated website, https//www.glosmartbiz.com, for more information or call 121 for prepaid lines and 200 for postpaid lines.