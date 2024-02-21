Nigeria: Delta, Navy to Support Admiralty Varsity, Others

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised to support private institutions of learning, especially Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN) to bequeath quality education through the provision of enabling environment to their students.

He made the pledge at the weekend in Ibusa, Oshimili North local government area during the 6th matriculation of 352 students.

Represented by the commissioner for higher education, Prof Nyerhovwo Tonikari, the governor urged the matriculants to take their studies seriously while striving for excellence.

In his address to the new intakes which he titled: "Live Rightly, Produce Great Results", the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Paul Omaji, promised to maintain the school's imprints and values.

He appealed to the state government to complete the multipurpose students hostel it had embarked on in the school as promised by the immediate past administration.

"The matriculants should be diligent and ensure that their handbook is always their guide and honour the sacrifices that is being made for their future.

"ADUN is destined for greatness and the objective of the university is to expand the frontiers of knowledge in various unique specializations," Omaji assured.

Earlier, the chief of the naval staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who was represented by the group managing director/chief executive officer, Navy Holdings Ltd, Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje, said university education should be a tool towards development and enhancement of human wellbeing.

The guest lecturer and secretary to the state government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, spoke on "Achieving Career Objectives ln A Challenging Economy: The Role Of Government and University in Partnership."