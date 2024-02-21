Nigeria: Rivers - Pro-Amaechi APC Exco Denies Ties With Wike, PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State loyal to former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi has denied any alignment with the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chairman of the disbanded APC executive in the state and an ally to Amaechi, Chief Emeka Beke made the denial at a news briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday.

This followed a viral video in which Beke was hogging and smiling with Wike at an event in Port Harcourt at the weekend, which sparked a rumour that he may have dumped Amaechi.

He insisted he is leading the only legally constituted APC in the state, pointing out that there was no alignment of any sort with Wike. He said the event was the 60th birthday of a member of a club of which he is a member.

Beke stated that it was at the event he saw Wike and many others, saying while exchanging pleasantries with some of his friends they pleaded with him to say hello to the FCT minister, but that he refused.

He said: "First there is no alignment whatsoever. Isobo Jack, who happens to be the President of the Boys Company of Nigeria which I am a member of, a founding member of the club, had his 60th birthday and he invited us.

"I was coming from Okrika where I went for a funeral. And there was a time frame for the party, 6pm to 8pm. When I walked into the hall at about 6pm, I saw a group of people, I saw the minister and a few other people.

"I shook hands with a few of them and some of them said say hi to the Honourable Minister. I said no there is no need, You know we don't flow at all, at the end of the day because I want to be a gentleman I started shaking everybody.

"When I got to the Honourble Minister, we started 'yabbing': and all that. You know I noticed this will arise. I said now I'm talking to you tomorrow morning pictures will trend.

"And I said it clearly to Chief Emma Anyanwu, that look I'm a member of Rotimi Amaechi political family and I remain firm with Rotimi Amaechi."

He further said as a civilised individual when he gets to an environment where there are people who have attained some position courtesy demands that he socialises rather quarelling with them or walking away, which was exactly what he did.

"For me I still remain where I belong in politics. Wike is never an option for me at all in politics.

I can't work with him because we don't have the same style and I have my integrity to protect. I don't have any affiliation with him and I didn't go there for any political meeting."

Earlier, publicity secretary of the disbanded APC in the state, Darlington Uwauju, urged members of the public to disregard the Chief Tony Okocha led APC Caretaker Committee in the state.

Uwauju said their tenure is still subsisting and blamed the party's national leadership for disbanding it.

He stated, "If you look at article 17 of our party, it talks about the tenure of office and the tenureship is for four years. So our tenure will be ending sometime in October of 2025 because congresses were held on the 16th of October 2021.

"You are all aware of the fact on the 22nd day of November 2023, there was an announcement by the National Publicity Secretary of our party announcing dissolution of all layers, that is the ward executive, the local government and the state."

Uwauju however explained that the law does not permit the party National Working Committee to dissolve an elected executive and faulted the decision of Abdulahi Ganduje led national for abruptly ending its tenure.