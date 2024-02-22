Kenya: Acting Assistant Secretary Littlejohn's Travel to Oman, Ghana, and Kenya

16 February 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer R. Littlejohn will travel to Oman, Ghana, and Kenya from February 16 to February 29, 2024. During her visit, she will discuss nature and marine conservation, plastic pollution, the climate crisis, deforestation, nature crimes, civil and commercial space activities, and the sustainable blue economy. She will co-represent the United States with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative at meetings in Oman focused on Free Trade Agreement Environment Chapter implementation and on environmental cooperation. In Ghana, she will meet with partners, visit U.S.-supported projects helping to rebuild and protect Ghana's coastal fisheries, and engage with university students studying environmental issues. In Kenya, she will lead the U.S. Delegation to the Sixth UN Environment Assembly to promote global cooperation to address shared environmental challenges, promote gender equality; and address global issues such as the climate, biodiversity, and pollution crises. She will also discuss opportunities for space cooperation with Kenyan officials.

For media inquiries, please contact oes-press@state.gov.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.