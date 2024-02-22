Kenya: Acting Assistant Secretary Littlejohn's Travel to Oman, Ghana, and Kenya

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer R. Littlejohn will travel to Oman, Ghana, and Kenya from February 16 to February 29, 2024. During her visit, she will discuss nature and marine conservation, plastic pollution, the climate crisis, deforestation, nature crimes, civil and commercial space activities, and the sustainable blue economy. She will co-represent the United States with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative at meetings in Oman focused on Free Trade Agreement Environment Chapter implementation and on environmental cooperation. In Ghana, she will meet with partners, visit U.S.-supported projects helping to rebuild and protect Ghana's coastal fisheries, and engage with university students studying environmental issues. In Kenya, she will lead the U.S. Delegation to the Sixth UN Environment Assembly to promote global cooperation to address shared environmental challenges, promote gender equality; and address global issues such as the climate, biodiversity, and pollution crises. She will also discuss opportunities for space cooperation with Kenyan officials.
