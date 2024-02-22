Liberia: UP Chairman Replies Critics

Ruling Unity Party (UP) Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh has sharply reacted to criticisms against his appointment by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to chair the Board of the National Port Authority (NPA).

Tarpeh said his appointment is a duty to national development.

He noted that his acceptance of the appointment as Chair of the NPA Board is driven by a sense of duty to Liberia and a desire to utilize his position for the benefit of the nation.

"It is not about the job for me. It is all about the country," Tarpeh stated firmly.

"I want to leverage my position for several young men and women who worked so hard for President Joseph Boakai's victory. I want to run the party and ensure we create a brand that has a national appeal," he noted.

Rev. Tarpeh was this week appointed by President Boakai to serve as NPA Board Chair.

He said rapid response and effective governance are needed in dealing with the pressing social and economic needs of ordinary Liberians.

He expressed his commitment to working alongside the new Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Sekou Dukuly, to enhance the functionality and competitiveness of Liberia's ports in Sub-Saharan African regions, ultimately contributing to the nation's progress and the well-being of its citizens.

He dismissed rumors that his visit to the USA was an escape after some UP partisans were seen protesting for jobs outside President Boakai's residence. Rev. Tarpeh clarified that it was solely to reunite with his family, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to Liberia.

"I am accepting this as an act of service to the country and not necessarily a job to put food on my table," he explained.

"Our people are suffering and need [a] rapid response to their social and economic needs. If Liberia is beautiful and progressive, and ordinary Liberians can take care of their families, I am satisfied."

Chairman Tarpeh also addressed misconceptions regarding his motivations, dismissing suggestions that he sought government employment for personal gain.

Instead, he accentuated his dedication to building a Unity Party that prioritizes deliverables, development, and responsive leadership, particularly in addressing the social and economic challenges faced by ordinary Liberians.

"Our goal is to build a Unity Party that stands as a beacon of hope for all Liberians, regardless of their political affiliations," Tarpeh declared.

"We will work tirelessly to deliver tangible results and address the pressing social and economic challenges facing our nation."

"In accepting this appointment, I am reaffirming my commitment to serving Liberia and advancing the goals of the Unity Party," Tarpeh concluded.