Nigeria: Bird Flu - Kebbi Sends Additional Specimens to Jos for Tests

22 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

The Kebbi State Government, on Wednesday, said additional specimens have been taken to Jos, Plateau State, for tests in its effort to curtail the spread of avian influenza (bird flu).

The Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Kebbi State Ministry of Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Dr Aliyu Muhammad, said there were a series of complaints of high mortality of local chickens in many backyards in the state.

Dr Muhammad noted that although the government was on top of the situation, transmission of the disease was possibly taking place among the backyard poultries.

He lamented that the majority of the backyard farmers were not observing the biosecurity measures, hence the transmission of the killer disease from one farm to another.

He further said, "This is the major challenge we are facing, and unless the farmers desist from this habit, the disease will spread to other places. Even yesterday, somebody reported to the ministry that he found his local chickens dead without showing any sign of discomfort."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.