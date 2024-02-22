Nigeria: Climate Change - FG Commits N60 Billion to Green Projects in 2024

22 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The federal government has committed N60 billion in the 2024 budget to execute projects aimed at cutting emissions to meet the Net Zero target by 2060.

The Minister of State for Environment, Dr Iziak Salako, said the funding would be realised from the third issuance of the Sovereign Green Bond.

He spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change Meeting on the Green Bond Programme.

The minister recalled how in 2021, Nigeria pledged its commitment to a Net-Zero goal by 2060.

This, he said, comes with a huge implication of the need for continuous and successful implementation of the Green Bond programme for the country's green capital projects.

Salako said: "Following the successful issuances of N25.69bn in the maiden and second issuances, we have agreed to an incremental year-to-year issuance from 2024 to 2027 starting with a larger sized issuance of N60 billion in 2024 for the implementation of green projects that can contribute significantly to the country's low emission target."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.