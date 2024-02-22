Nigeria: FG Committed to Implementing Agreement With Labour

The Federal Government says it is committed to implementing the agreements it entered with organised labour on the general welfare of workers and other issues.

The government's position is contained in a statement issued by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on Tuesday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said the federal government reviewed the commitments made with organised labour at a meeting attended by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and other dignitaries.

He disclosed that substantial progress had been made in the agreements, including the payment of four months from the six-month wage award promised to the organised labour.

"From the payment of wage award of N35,000 for six months, the government has so far paid for four months up to December 31, 2023.

"The remaining two months of January and February, 2024 is being processed," he said.

The director said the federal government had also inaugurated a 37-member Minimum Wage Committee to review and come up with an acceptable and sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

"The Committee has so far held two meetings, and discussions are ongoing," he said.

On the provision of CNG buses and conversion kits, he said the government had so far made substantial financial commitments.

According to him, the buses would be rolled out in no time to alleviate the transportation challenges being faced by Nigerians.

He said the government had implemented the suspension of the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel for six months beginning in October 2023.

On the leadership crises rocking NURTW and RTEAN, Imohiosen said the government waded into the matter and the issue had been amicably resolved.

"The Lagos state government was mandated to address the matter, and as we speak, the executive body of the union has been inaugurated and all contending issues have been resolved.

"With respect to the outstanding salaries and wages of tertiary education workers in federally owned educational institutions, the government has paid the four-month outstanding salaries to ASUU in full.

"Action is ongoing with respect to other unions as well," he said.

Imohiosen said over three million households, including vulnerable pensioners, had benefited from the N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said over N68.3 billion had been disbursed before the temporary suspension of the programme.

"With respect to the issue of subsidised distribution of fertilisers to farmers across the country, the government has made tremendous progress in this regard to ensure effective distribution to boost agricultural production.

"The government has constantly engaged various state governments and the private sector on the issue of the implementation of wage awards for their workers.

To ascertain the level of rehabilitation of the refineries in the country, Imohiosen said a joint visitation by the government and organised labour was successfully carried out on February 21.

He disclosed that, from the visitation, the Port-Harcourt refinery is 80 per cent complete, while production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) would commence before the end of the year. (NAN)