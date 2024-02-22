Liberia: Charloe Musu, One Year On

Murdered on the evening of February 22, 2023, amidst screens, shouts, and panic by helpless and astonished family members and neighbors, beautiful and resourceful Charloe Musu, a then prospective graduate of the Starz University of Technology, is today exactly one year in the chills of the St. Moses Funeral Home.

To mark the day in solemn reflection, family members, friends, and loved ones will gather at a suitable location to share their griefs, memories, and solace, as Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott and three other family members controversially found guilty of murdering their lovely family member, await the opening of the Honorable Supreme Court to hear their appeal against the shocking verdict by the jury and the mind-blowing judgment of the lower court.

Charloe Musu's murder anniversary comes in the wake of repeated intrusion into the home of Justice Scott where she (Charloe) was brutally killed, as well as the startling revelation by the man who headed the investigation into her death, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Monroe Dennis, that the charges against Justice Scott and family members were inappropriate and that the investigation process was interfered with.

Lawyers of the Ministry of Justice who handled the murder trial at Criminal Court 'A' are currently trading accusations of corruption over how hundreds of thousands of dollars given them were spent, amidst fear that the jurors were tempered with to bring down a guilty verdict against Justice Scott and three other defendants.

The family has already termed as a clear vindication, the recent revelation by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Monroe Dennis that the investigation findings in the Charloe Musu murder case did not suggest the charges levied against the defendants.

The family members, friends, and loved ones of Charloe will gather to reflect, sing, and pray for God to accept her gentle soul, and for God to take charge of all processes, procedures, and circumstances surrounding her situation.