Liberia: Charloe Musu, One Year On

22 February 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Murdered on the evening of February 22, 2023, amidst screens, shouts, and panic by helpless and astonished family members and neighbors, beautiful and resourceful Charloe Musu, a then prospective graduate of the Starz University of Technology, is today exactly one year in the chills of the St. Moses Funeral Home.

To mark the day in solemn reflection, family members, friends, and loved ones will gather at a suitable location to share their griefs, memories, and solace, as Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott and three other family members controversially found guilty of murdering their lovely family member, await the opening of the Honorable Supreme Court to hear their appeal against the shocking verdict by the jury and the mind-blowing judgment of the lower court.

Charloe Musu's murder anniversary comes in the wake of repeated intrusion into the home of Justice Scott where she (Charloe) was brutally killed, as well as the startling revelation by the man who headed the investigation into her death, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Monroe Dennis, that the charges against Justice Scott and family members were inappropriate and that the investigation process was interfered with.

Lawyers of the Ministry of Justice who handled the murder trial at Criminal Court 'A' are currently trading accusations of corruption over how hundreds of thousands of dollars given them were spent, amidst fear that the jurors were tempered with to bring down a guilty verdict against Justice Scott and three other defendants.

The family has already termed as a clear vindication, the recent revelation by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Monroe Dennis that the investigation findings in the Charloe Musu murder case did not suggest the charges levied against the defendants.

The family members, friends, and loved ones of Charloe will gather to reflect, sing, and pray for God to accept her gentle soul, and for God to take charge of all processes, procedures, and circumstances surrounding her situation.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.