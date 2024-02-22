Liberia: Foreign Ministry Kicks-Off Personnel Audit

Begins with Foreign Service Officers; As Minister Nyanti Establishes Special Committee to Review Placement of Foreign Service Officers

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti on has announced the establishment of a Special Committee tasked with reviewing concerns and challenges raised by Foreign Missions regarding the placement of Foreign Service Officers.

The call for thorough investigations aimed at establishing the legitimacy of officers comes in light of the recent placements of officers to various missions between the periods of July 2023 to February 2024.

The situation has resulted in some officers being rejected or returned requires urgent attention.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the primary objective of the Special Committee is to conduct a comprehensive review of the placement of these Officers and provide actionable recommendations for ensuring compliance with all relevant rules and regulations of the Foreign Service Manual.

The Special Committee, according to the statement released Tuesday, February 20, will also work towards implementing preventive measures to avoid such issues in the future.

"We recognize the critical role played by our Foreign Service Officers in advancing the interests of our nation on the global stage. The establishment of this Special Committee underscores our dedication to fostering a dynamic and responsive diplomatic corps and I believe that this initiative will contribute to the continuous improvement of our Foreign Service operations," said Minister Beysolow-Nyanti.

The Special Committee is composed of seasoned diplomats and representatives from relevant agencies. Members of the committee include Amb. George W. Wallace, Jr., Chairperson; Amb. Jarjar M. Kamara, Co-Chair. Members include Ambassadors Dr. Brahima D. Kaba and Ibrahim Nyei, as well as the Civil Service Agency, Internal Audit, and relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.