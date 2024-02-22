Liberia: Foreign Minister Sets Up Committee to Investigate Issues Affecting Liberian Embassies and Consulates for the Period Between July 2023 to February 2024

Monrovia — As part of efforts to rebrand Liberia's Foreign Mission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has set-up a special committee to probe into issues comforting individuals in Liberia's Foreign Mission Between July 2023 to February 2024.

The Special Committee is chaired by Amb. George W. Wallace, Jr. and co-chaired by Amb. Jarjar M. Kamara. Other members include Ambassadors Dr. Brahima D. Kaba and Ibrahim Nyei.

The special committee will also include the Civil Service Agency, Internal Audit, and relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A release signed by Emmanuel Mensah, Officer-In-Charge of Public Affairs on Tuesday February 20, 2024, indicated that the establishment of a Special Committee is to review concerns and challenges raised by Foreign Missions considering the recent placement of Foreign Service Officers to their various Missions between July 2023 to February 2024.

"The situation which has resulted in some Officers being rejected or returned requires urgent attention," the release said.

It added: "The Foreign Ministry primary objective of the Special Committee is to conduct a comprehensive review of the placement of these Officers and provide actionable recommendations for ensuring compliance with all relevant rules and regulations of the Foreign Service Manual."

The Special Committee will also work towards implementing preventive measures to avoid such issues in the future, the release from the Foreign Ministry said.

"We recognize the critical role played by our Foreign Service Officers in advancing the interests of our nation on the global stage. The establishment of this Special Committee underscores our dedication to fostering a dynamic and responsive diplomatic corps and I believe that this initiative will contribute to the continuous improvement of our foreign service operations," Minister Nyanti said.

During her confirmation hearing earlier February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs vowed to ensure the holistic rebranding of Liberia's foreign relations to attract economic, social, and political benefits for the nation and its citizens.

According to her, the relationship with traditional allies and international bodies will be strengthened to yield sustainable transformational actions to move the country forward.

She named Strategic Foreign Service and relations, rebranding Liberia, safeguarding identity, creating an enabling environment for investment, capacity building, and staff welfare as her key vision.

She said though the challenges remain huge, she would use her experience while working for the international body to help ensure that Liberia remains a partner to foreign nations, international, and regional bodies, instead of being a beggar. Madam Nyanti stressed that her skills in negotiation would help assess and build relationships with countries to transform Liberia.