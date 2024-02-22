Liberia: LDEA Director Abraham Kromah Launches Administration With Seizure of Three Million Liberian Dollars Drugs - Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 seized pills of hard drugs with a street value of more than three million Liberian dollars in Sayon Town, Bushord Island.

The agency also arrested no fewer than 10 suspects for allegedly trafficking drugs. It marked the first drug bust by the director of the LDEA, Abraham Kromah, since his appointment by President Joseph Boakai last month. He said the operation was necessitated by the need to combat drug abuse.

Kromah during an interview with journalists disclosed that the tramadol pills and bottles of codeine syrup were discovered following raids of different hideouts of drug cartels in Sayon Town. "Our operatives seized a variety of illicit substances including tramadol, cannabis sativa and other psychotropic substances. He said the raid would continue until the agency eradicated hard drugs from circulation to reduce criminal activities in the country.

He said that for Liberia to defeat the twin evil of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, Liberians must rise in unison to stamp out the scourge from communities and cities across the country.

He said his mission was to rally stakeholders key to a successful fight against the drug menace in Liberia. He said with a projected rate of 40% rise in drug abuse in Africa by 2030, all well meaning Liberians and organizations must unite behind the anti-narcotics agency in its ongoing renewed efforts in drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction.

Kromah commended officers of the LDEA for the seizure and arrests. He charged them to remain vigilante and to double their efforts, especially as crimials networks had become to make quick money.