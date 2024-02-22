Ghana: NDC Holds National Policy Dialogue in E/R

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, is expected to address a two-day National Policy Dialogue in the Eastern Region, aimed at deliberating on the party's Policy Priorities for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in December.

According to a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate in Accra and copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday, the event is being organised by the party's leadership and the NDC Social Democracy LAB, an NDC policy think tank.

The statement explained that the dialogue will focus on the former President's 24-hour economy, and prioritise policy proposals to transform and rebuild Ghana.

A total of 200 experts drawn from the NDC structures, Minority Caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups; comprising Human Development; Finance and Economy; and Governance will participate in the Policy Dialogue.

The Policy Dialogue, the statement noted "is in preparation towards the 2024 Manifesto development process and will propel grounds for a strategic, efficient and lean Government come January 2025."

The former president said the objective behind his proposed 24-hour economy initiative was to enable businesses to operate three shifts per day.

Meanwhile, to achieve this goal, he said the government and private sector will collaborate adding that "The 24-hour economy is designed to create new employment opportunities, particularly for young people, address unemployment, and enhance living standards in Ghana."

In a social media post, the NDC flagbearer, said his government will enact new laws to support businesses operating a 24-hour system in seven days, including labour laws and tax incentives.

"To assist companies, there will be favourable tax policies, stimulus packages and financial assistance available for specific industries including agro-processing and manufacturing," Mr Mahama said in his Facebook post.

The former President also said, "Buying local products and services will be government's top priority, and measures will be implemented to ensure the smooth operation of the 24-hour economy."