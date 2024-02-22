Ghana: 800m Champ, Comfort James, Targets Podium Finish in Ghana

After winning gold medal in 800m at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Trials in Asaba, Comfort James, has shifted attention to the All Africa Games in Ghana where she is hoping to make a podium appearance.

It will be recalled that on Monday, James stormed to a personal best of 2.05.11seconds at the national trials and is determined to break into the world bracket of top 800m runners.

"It will be more hard work for the next three weeks and I definitely hope to improve not just for the African Games, but also the Olympics," she said.

In addition, James was excited with the kind of race she executed in Asaba and showered appreciation on her coach and the technical director of the AFN, Samuel Onikeku for his mentorship.

"No race is ever easy, but it's all about running your race. I was on my steady pace following the leading pack but from 200m I kicked and I'm happy with the outcome running a 2.05.

"The African Games standard is 2.06. It was actually the goal I set for myself coming to the trials."

James beat Saibu Yetunde Olayinka with 2.09.63seconds to second place while Fatimah Adebayo ran 2.10.23 seconds, to place third.

Speaking of her performance, a former sprinter and long jumper, Chinedu Odozor Onikeku said the future is bright for James.

"She is a very strong and determined athlete, her work rate is very high and she will go places."

The 13th All African Games will be held in Ghana from March 8 to 23.