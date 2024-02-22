Nigeria: Wttc - Toriola Blames Poor Outing On Quadri's Absence

21 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Oluwasakin, Lagos

The handler of Team Nigeria at the ongoing ITTF World Table Tennis Championship (WTTC) in South Korea, Segun Toriola, has blamed the country's poor outing on the absence of star-player, Aruna Quadri.

Aruna withdrew from the tournament following the illness he had few days to the competition and his absence may have affected the fortunes of Nigeria in the Asian city of Busan.

Reacting to Nigeria's lacklustre outing, the table tennis legend said "It is obvious that the absence of Aruna affected the team's performance because being a top player, his presence alone would have motivated his teammates to do well," he said.

Nigeria's men team seeded 21 lost all their four matches against Japan, Chinese Taipei, Madagascar and Czech Republic in group 5 while the women team seeded 31 also ended the group stage without a win.

Madagascar's men seed 41 won only one against Nigeria and lost three matches against Japan, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic in the same group 5.

Meanwhile, Egypt women's team led by Dina Meshref survived to remain as the only African team to qualify to the second round of the ongoing 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTTC) in South Korea.

After a series of four group-stage matches, they won three and lost one to advance to the next round.

However, Egypt's men seeded 10 could not move to the knockout stage after winning one against Thailand and losing three against Portugal, Romania and Iran.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.