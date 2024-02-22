Nigeria: Turkiye to Promote Stronger Infrastructure Links

Federal government has indicated commitment to strengthening its bilateral ties with the Republic of Türkiye on key infrastructure for mutual economic development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made this known while receiving in audience the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar in company of his deputy, Mr Burak Hamarat in his office in Abuja.

The SGF in a statement by the director, information, Segun Imohiosen said Nigeria and Türkiye share a rich history of mutual cooperation on mutually beneficial areas as being exemplified by their membership in multilateral bodies.

He said, "Nigeria and Türkiye share identical views on topical global issues and governance systems, particularly, the need for greater inclusiveness to accommodate all interests across the various regions of the world. Both countries are committed to addressing the challenges to development through multilateralism as exemplified by their efforts at the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), World Trade Organization (WTO), amongst others. Türkiye supported Nigeria's candidate and current Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO)".

According to him, there is a need to strengthen Nigeria's ties with the Republic of Turkiye on the three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the four agreements which border on the fields of energy, hydrocarbons and mining as well as youth empowerment, and establishment of mechanisms for political consultations among others.

In the area of economic relations, the SGF stated that despite the fact that Nigeria and Turkiye have been enjoying mutually beneficial relations, there is a need to strengthen the legal framework the two countries signed in 2011.

Akume acknowledged the agreements Nigeria has with the Republic of Turkiye on Defence and Security which has enabled Nigeria to train its personnel and purchase military helicopters for the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency.