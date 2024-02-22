Ghana's Delegation Champions Social Policy Framework At UN Commission Session

22 February 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako

Ghana's delegation to the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development has again taken centre stage, advocating for transformative social policies under the African Social Policy Framework (ASPF).

In a significant side event themed: "Empowering Lives, Transforming Societies: Social Policies for Sustainable Future," Ghana showcased its commitment to uplifting families and communities through innovative policies.

The ASPF, serves as a regional blueprint and guides member states in crafting policies that foster social resilience and inclusivity.

Participants at the event exchanged insights and best practices, emphasising the pivotal role of multi-stakeholder partnerships in policy design, implementation and sustainability.

The discourse highlighted the integration of technology to bolster the effectiveness of social protection initiatives.

Ghana's delegation shared experiences on key government programmes such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), which have been instrumental in empowering citizens and driving societal transformation.

The event underscored Ghana's unwavering commitment to advancing social policies that pave the way for sustainable and inclusive societies, setting a precedent for collaborative action among nations.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.