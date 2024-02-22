Senegal: Is Macky Sall Withdrawing His Olive Branch?

After the Constitutional Council declared the Senegalese President Macky Sall's attempt to postpone the presidential election and extend his mandate unconstitutional, he accepted the verdict of the council, called for dialogue and started a process of releasing political prisoners. This was seen by some as offering an olive branch to the opposition.

However, a couple of days after receiving a tumultuous welcome upon his arrival in Senegal from Mali where he was staying in exile, Ex PASTEF youth leader, Ngagne Demba Toure, was arrested by the authorities and is now in their custody.

Such action is being interpreted by the opposition as Macky Sall saying one thing and doing the opposite, which undermines the spirit of dialogue on a pending election which date is yet to be fixed.