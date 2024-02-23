Nigeria: President Tinubu Appoints New Amcon Management Team

22 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Tinubu urges the new AMCON team to support his mission of sanitising the nation's financial system.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate:

(1) Gbenga Alade -- Managing Director/CEO

(2) Aminu Ismail -- Executive Director

(3) Adeshola Lamidi -- Executive Director

(4) Lucky Adaghe -- Executive Director

The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation's financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 22, 2024

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.