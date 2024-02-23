West Africa: Nigeria Backs Action On Unenforced Ecowas Judgements

In a move signaling support for regional accountability, President Bola Tinubu has met with the ECOWAS Judicial Council to address the critical issue of unenforced judgements issued by the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

The chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who chairs the council, presented their deliberations and highlighted the ongoing challenge of ensuring rulings translate into concrete action.

This followed concerns raised by the Nigerian attorney-general, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, urging the court to avoid issuing judgements that cannot be enforced.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the CJN said President Tinubu acknowledged the attorney-general's point and expressed Nigeria's backing for efforts to strengthen the court's effectiveness.

"The issue on the enforcement of the judgments of the community court is going to be looked into," Justice Ariwoola stated, revealing the formation of two committees.

One will delve into the court's rules, while the other will analyse the current state of enforcing its judgments.

"By the time the council concludes its meeting, the recommendations will show that we have worked so hard to support the commission," Justice Ariwoola said.