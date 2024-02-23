Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Kaduna Confirms Four Deaths

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the suspected outbreak of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever, popularly known as Lassa Fever, at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital located in the Kaduna metropolis.

Consequently, Governor Uba Sani directed the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to immediately investigate and ascertain the situation at the health facility.

In a statement issued by chief press secretary to the governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, said four deaths had been recorded within the hospital premises while three other patients with similar symptoms are currently being managed.

The statement said a surveillance team was promptly mobilized to assess the situation, with containment measures initiated alongside the hospital management.

It added that the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and management of 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital are working assiduously to contain the situation as all those who came in contact with those infected have been identified and are closely being monitored while receiving urgent medical treatment.

"Furthermore, samples have been carefully collected from contacts and sent for confirmation to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control laboratory and are closely being followed up.

"Members of the public are hereby advised to maintain proper food and environmental hygiene as they remain hyper vigilant to immediately report any suspected cases of Lassa Fever to the nearest health facility," it said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has responded to the development.

A statement by the director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said, "while it is yet unclear what we are actually dealing with, the Nigerian Army wishes to confirm that there was indeed some suspicion of what presented as acute Viral Hemorrhagic disease in the Accident and Emergency unit of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK), which has resulted in the death of a couple of its medical staff serving in the hospital.

"In line with best practice in managing such a situation, contact tracing to what is believed to be the index case has been made to a non-military patient who was referred to 44 NARHK from a peripheral medical facility. The suspected index patient was managed but subsequently died two weeks ago in the hospital. Sadly, three medical staff of the hospital that had direct contact with the suspected index case have also died within the past 48 hours."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It noted that in response to the suspected outbreak, directives were passed that Prevention Control (IPC) measures in and around all military health care facilities in Kaduna be stepped up as part of measures to curtail further spread and loss of lives.

"In this wise, all medical staff of the hospital, their family members and other patients on the contact tracing list have commenced appropriate management and so far nothing of concern has been observed.

"Furthermore, the entire hospital facility has been disinfected, while immediate closure and evacuation of the Accident and Emergency ward of the 44 NARHK has been ordered to allow for thorough fumigation, decontamination and emplacement of other measures of Infection Prevention Control (IPC)," It said.

The Army spokesperson also disclosed that all Nigerian Army medical facilities in Kaduna and environs have been put at alert on the need to emplace necessary IPC measures and closely monitor patients, staff and family members.

He urged members of the general public to not panic, as adequate measures have already been put in place to contain the suspected outbreak. It equally assures that its collaboration with all relevant stakeholders is open, transparent and in tandem with international best practice.