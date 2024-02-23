Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Kemi Nandap Nis Cg, Ibrahim Gaga Neximbank Director

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu yesterday approved the appointment of Kemi Nanna Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), with effect from March 1, 2024.

Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

Before her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the President anticipated that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians.

The new NIS CG is also expected to strengthen the nation's security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.

Besides, Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

According to a release issued by Ngelale, Gaga, a lawyer, with over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services, was until his appointment, the bank's Board Secretary and Legal Adviser.

"The President expects that Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM's mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of his administration," it added.