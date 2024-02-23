Nigeria: Ratcliffe Wants to Build New Man Utd Stadium

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted that he is keen to build a new ground and move Manchester United out of the "tired" Old Trafford.

The British billionaire believes that a new stadium could "serve the north of England."

Ratcliffe added the potential project could be a "catalyst for regeneration" in south Manchester and would therefore warrant a "conversation" with the government about using taxpayers' money.

In his first broadcast interview, with BBC sports editor Dan Roan, since completing his deal to buy 27.7% of the club, Ratcliffe added: "If it can be achieved, it would clearly be my preference."

Ratcliffe, 71, has insisted that Old Trafford has become "tired" and in need of "refurbishment".

However his "preference" is to build a new stadium for the Red Devils.

He said: "It's about time someone built a national stadium in the north of England.

"If it can be achieved, it would clearly be my preference. I would be very excited for the north of England."

He also suggested that a new ground could be able host England and other high-profile matches.

This would include FA Cup semi-finals and the Champions League final.

Ratcliffe suggested that there had been a "significant bias" to "major investments being in the south" of the country.

Old Trafford last hosted a Champions League final in 2003 as AC Milan beat Juventus on penalties.