Minna — In the corridors of General Hospital Lapai, where healthcare professionals work tirelessly to serve the community, a distressing situation unfolded as one of their own, Abdulmutallib Abdullahi, found himself in the clutches of end-stage kidney failure. Abdulmutallib, an integral part of the USAID-funded ACE-4 project supporting the Niger State Ministry of Health on HIV care, faced an uphill battle with maintenance dialysis sessions of 2-3 sessions per week, costing a staggering N30,000 to N40,000 for each session.

The financial burden on Abdulmutallib and his family became overwhelming, reaching a breaking point when the attending physicians recommended a kidney transplant, a procedure that carried a daunting price tag of N15 million. Faced with the dire need for a permanent solution, the community rallied, managing to raise a commendable N3 million.

Governor Umaru Bago, who, just three months into his tenure, despite being faced with the challenge of setting up his cabinet at that time, proved to be a compassionate leader with an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of his people. The governor swiftly responded to the plea for help, releasing a remarkable sum of N12 million for Abdulmutallib's kidney transplant.

The surgery, conducted in a hospital in Abuja, was a resounding success, and Abdulmutallib is now back on his feet, a testament to the governor's swift and effective intervention.

This extraordinary responsiveness from Governor Umaru Bago is nothing short of unprecedented and deserves commendation. The governor's actions demonstrate not only his dedication to service but also his commitment to the well-being of every citizen of Niger State, regardless of their background or status.

The governor's compassion extends beyond this singular case, with numerous instances of funding surgeries for indigent patients suffering from various ailments abroad. This silent generosity reflects the depth of his commitment to improving the lives of the people of Niger State.

Governor Umaru Bago's visionary leadership is further evident in his ongoing project to establish a world-class teaching hospital. This state-of-the-art facility aims to elevate healthcare standards, train the best healthcare workers, and provide cutting-edge medical services to the people of Niger State and beyond.

In times where leadership is tested, Governor Umaru Bago emerges as a true messiah for Niger State. His preparedness for service, dedication, and love for the people is unparalleled, making every citizen of Niger State indebted to pray for this exceptional leader.