Nigeria: Wheelchair Basketball National C'ship to Commence in March

The President of Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson revealed that the maiden edition of the National Championship will commence in March.

Johnson disclosed this during the National Technical Workshop for coaches and officials at the Kwara State Sports Commission in Ilorin yesterday.

He affirmed that the officials for the League will be selected from participants of the workshop.

"The workshop is a precursor to our new agenda, which is the Wheelchair Basketball League. We will be introducing the Wheelchair Basketball National League, and we are starting in March.

"The officials that are participating in this workshop will be the referees and officials to handle the league. The League will be supported by BetKing.

"We are doing our best to resuscitate the Federation, just like the ongoing workshop. It's been a long time that we have the workshop, and we are bringing it up so that we can put ourselves up to speed, for future references.

Johnson, who is also the Chairperson of International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) West African Region said that the dream of his board was to operate independently, devoid of any financial issue.

"Before we announce any tournament, there must be cash backing that will see us through the competition. What we need now to develop the sport is capacity building and welfare of players through competitions".

He added that in the next three months, the Federation will announce international competitions, adding that the Federation is working on acquiring equipment to aid the development of Wheelchair Basketball.