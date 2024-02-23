Nigeria: 2 Injured in Police, NSCDC Clash Over Network Cable in Nasarawa

22 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Muhammed, Lafia

A fight erupted in the early hours of Tuesday between policemen and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State over a network cable left a policeman and an officer of the NSCDC injured in Papeiri village of Gitata District in Karu LGA.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview on Tuesday, the spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Jerry Victor, said the problem that led to the fracas was due to the dismantling of a telecommunication mast. He said, "We are the leading agency in all critical national assets and infrastructure across the country, and before you dismantle any telecommunication mast, the company concerned must write to the command telling it that this is what is going to happen. We in turn will provide security to that place in case any problem may emerge.

"But unfortunately, the company in question did not inform the command, and we immediately informed the area commandant to provide security within the area to avoid any illegal dismantling of the mast.

"But later on we got information that there was a fracas between the personnel of NSCDC and the police. So we had to deploy our personnel to the scene; and upon arrival the fight further compounded with the police officers that were on guard in that area.

"Three of our personnel were involved in the fight and in the process one and a police officer sustained injuries."

When contacted via telephone, the state's Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Umar Shehu Nadada, said the DPO of Gitata informed that there was an issue of removal of a telecommunication mast by NSCDC and instructed him not to allow anybody to remove any telecommunication mast.

He said, "The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Ismalia Abdullahi, called him and told him that the directive to dismantle the telecommunication mast was from the headquarters of NSCDC, and I told him that since the directive was coming from their office he should give him time to also confirm from his office."

According to him, the NSCDC commandant sent him some documents related to that, adding that he directed the DPO of Gitata to allow them since there was an official letter from their office.

The police boss maintained that it was part of NSCDC's mandate and that based on that he directed the DPO to withdraw the personnel of the command from the area, refuting that there was a physical clash between the police and NSCDC; that it was mere utterances and raising of voices on each.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.